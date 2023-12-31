Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 69.1% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 1,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $222,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.78.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock opened at $295.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.29. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $150.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

