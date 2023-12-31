Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $237.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $188.93 and a 12-month high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

