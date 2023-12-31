Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $672,000 Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period.

Shares of GNR stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.31. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

