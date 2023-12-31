Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $780,000 Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 113,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 23,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 51,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE:IRM opened at $69.98 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $70.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 73.66, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 273.69%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $693,251.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,594.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $693,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,521 shares of company stock worth $2,321,111. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

