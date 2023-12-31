Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $894,000 Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
XAR stock opened at $135.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $108.32 and a 12-month high of $136.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.45.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.