Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $894,000 Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000.

XAR stock opened at $135.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $108.32 and a 12-month high of $136.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.45.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

