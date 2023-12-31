Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 573.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.25. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.75.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on General Mills

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.