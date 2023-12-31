Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,215 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $96.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.99. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.18.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

