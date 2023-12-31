Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 104,312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 194,021 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Read Our Latest Report on BAC

Bank of America Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $33.67 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $266.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.