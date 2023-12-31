Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 42.8% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Boeing by 67.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

Boeing stock opened at $260.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.31. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

