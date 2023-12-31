Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $191.17 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.19 and a one year high of $193.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.94.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

