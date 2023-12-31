Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK opened at $52.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.76. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

