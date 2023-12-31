Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $435,979,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth about $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $369,131,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,896,000 after buying an additional 3,373,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 5,840.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,939,000 after buying an additional 1,916,575 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $70.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.59 and its 200 day moving average is $69.20. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

