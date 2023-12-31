Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 206 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

ITA opened at $126.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.21 and a 200-day moving average of $114.94. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.