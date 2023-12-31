Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 300 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,895 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,489,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 98,557.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,841,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830,428 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106,537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 759.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,053,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,860 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 897.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,822,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $52.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $52.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.24.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.77.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

