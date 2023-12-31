Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 369 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $1,721,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $1,721,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,427.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 333,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,927 shares of company stock worth $51,965,473 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $255.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.65. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $261.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

