Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 384 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2023

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMFree Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $200.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $205.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.74.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

