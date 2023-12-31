Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 568 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,438,988,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17,543.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,252,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,031 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,201,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,170,000 after purchasing an additional 916,282 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,183,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 62,145.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 491,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,058,000 after buying an additional 490,325 shares during the last quarter.

BATS COWZ opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.66.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

