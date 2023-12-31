Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 568 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.66. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

