Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.9% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after buying an additional 242,549,753 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.4 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $409.52 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $260.34 and a 12-month high of $412.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $385.15 and its 200 day moving average is $374.64.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

