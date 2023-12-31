Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.4 %

LMT opened at $453.24 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.88. The firm has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

