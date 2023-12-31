Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Short Interest Up 56.4% in December

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the November 30th total of 73,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 163.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 170.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock traded down $4.60 on Friday, hitting $928.40. The company had a trading volume of 44,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.87. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a twelve month low of $470.00 and a twelve month high of $961.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $754.15 and a 200-day moving average of $691.58.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $17.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.93%.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $16.50 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Further Reading

