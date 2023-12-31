Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) & Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Critical Analysis

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) and Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Coeptis Therapeutics has a beta of -0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aligos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coeptis Therapeutics and Aligos Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeptis Therapeutics $80,000.00 334.24 -$37.57 million N/A N/A Aligos Therapeutics $16.39 million 3.04 -$96.05 million ($1.88) -0.35

Profitability

Coeptis Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aligos Therapeutics.

This table compares Coeptis Therapeutics and Aligos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeptis Therapeutics N/A -641.40% -309.29% Aligos Therapeutics -533.81% -104.34% -70.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.3% of Coeptis Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Coeptis Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Coeptis Therapeutics and Aligos Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeptis Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aligos Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Coeptis Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $4.33, suggesting a potential upside of 452.79%. Aligos Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 653.01%. Given Aligos Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aligos Therapeutics is more favorable than Coeptis Therapeutics.

Summary

Aligos Therapeutics beats Coeptis Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coeptis Therapeutics

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy. The company has collaboration with Statera BioPharma to develop and commercialize STAT-201 for Crohn's disease; and Vici Health Sciences, LLC to co-develop and share ownership rights to CPT60621 for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Wexford, Pennsylvania.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-097558, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of coronavirus; and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is completed Phase 1b clinical trial to treat chronic hepatitis B (CHB). The company also develops ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). In addition, it develops siRNA drug candidate, ALG-125755, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of CHB. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has entered into license and collaboration agreements with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing oligonucleotides targeting hepatitis B virus genome; Emory University to provide hepatitis B virus capsid assembly modulator technology; research, licensing, and commercialization agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven to develop coronavirus protease inhibitors; and Merck to discover, research, optimize, and develop oligonucleotides directed against a NASH, as well as a research collaboration and development agreement with Xiamen Amoytop Biotech Co., Ltd. to research and develop oligonucleotide compounds for the treatment of liver diseases.. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

