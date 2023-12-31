Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Short Interest Update

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 5,250,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 29.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cognex by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,913,000 after acquiring an additional 80,615 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Cognex by 10.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.74. The stock had a trading volume of 920,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,075. Cognex has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.86.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

