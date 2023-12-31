Cohen Lawrence B Acquires 10,443 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cohen Lawrence B grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for 1.9% of Cohen Lawrence B’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,553,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,899,660,000 after acquiring an additional 207,148 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after acquiring an additional 952,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $875,861,000 after acquiring an additional 102,862 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $582,814,000 after acquiring an additional 29,537 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,839. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $241.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.44.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Citigroup upped their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.46.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

