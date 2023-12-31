Cohen Lawrence B Acquires 296 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cohen Lawrence B boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 1.6% of Cohen Lawrence B’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,168. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $179.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.93.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

