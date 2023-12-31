Cohen Lawrence B Buys 399 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cohen Lawrence B raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.7% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after buying an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 66.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,439,348,000 after buying an additional 2,398,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.79 on Friday, reaching $231.34. 1,407,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $170.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $247.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.94.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.11%.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

