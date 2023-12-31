Cohen Lawrence B Invests $316,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cohen Lawrence B bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after acquiring an additional 39,279,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,311,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,334,173,000 after acquiring an additional 196,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,285,246,000 after acquiring an additional 363,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,812,000 after purchasing an additional 371,298 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,414,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,209. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.59.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.94%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.