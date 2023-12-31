Cohen Lawrence B Purchases New Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cohen Lawrence B purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,000. Linde makes up about 2.0% of Cohen Lawrence B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Linde during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Up 0.2 %

Linde stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $410.71. 975,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $199.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $400.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.56. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $302.17 and a 12 month high of $434.21.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Linde

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.