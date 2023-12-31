CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Update

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
CollPlant Biotechnologies Trading Up 0.2 %
CLGN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. 31,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $13.97.
CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 62.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.61%. Analysts predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CollPlant Biotechnologies
CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CollPlant Biotechnologies
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.