CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Update

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Trading Up 0.2 %

CLGN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. 31,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $13.97.

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 62.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.61%. Analysts predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 300,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,955,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.