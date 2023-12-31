Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,800 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the November 30th total of 275,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 350.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at $43,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 46.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,209. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.94. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $42.87.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.06 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.22%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

Featured Stories

