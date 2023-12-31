Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,981 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 2.4% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comcast Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $43.85. 13,695,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,988,338. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.50. The company has a market capitalization of $176.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $47.46.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CMCSA
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- How to Invest in Social Media
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.