Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,981 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 2.4% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $43.85. 13,695,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,988,338. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.50. The company has a market capitalization of $176.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.