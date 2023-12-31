Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 11,309 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Amgen worth $100,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Amgen by 7.6% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $212,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 189.5% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 16,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.02. 1,766,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.71. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $289.04.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Leerink Partnrs raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.