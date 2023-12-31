Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 180,435 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,409,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,435 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 2.17% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $121,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX remained flat at $24.42 during midday trading on Friday. 518,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,046. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $24.53.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

