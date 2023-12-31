Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 204,244 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,916,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,244 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.60% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $199,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,326,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,203. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.88. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $75.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

