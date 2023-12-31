Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 87,817 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,731,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,817 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.71% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $119,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.54. The stock had a trading volume of 286,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,307. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average of $71.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $75.87.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.