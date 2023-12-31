Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,107,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,928 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.25% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $98,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLT traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $98.88. 41,616,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,770,197. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.91 and a 200-day moving average of $94.21. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $109.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

