Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.10% of Lockheed Martin worth $100,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $453.24. 832,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,940. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $447.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

