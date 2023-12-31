Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 113,075 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,773,031 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,075 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.11% of Verizon Communications worth $154,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.70. The company had a trading volume of 16,222,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,169,746. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

