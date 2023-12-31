Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,633 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,368,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.76% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $102,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IUSV traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $84.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,612. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day moving average of $78.15.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

