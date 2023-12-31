Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025,238 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 27,706 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.5% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $256,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its stake in Tesla by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $4.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,891,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,727,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.90 billion, a PE ratio of 79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

