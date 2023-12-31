Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 728,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of International Business Machines worth $102,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.55. 2,526,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,265,399. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $149.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

