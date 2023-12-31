Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $101.74 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $101,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,904,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,068. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.50. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $91.74 and a one year high of $144.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

