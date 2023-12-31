Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $105.58 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,415,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,478 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.49% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $105,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 27,067 shares during the period. Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,503,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 176,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after buying an additional 26,833 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $46.07. 2,085,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,595. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.56.
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
