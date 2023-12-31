Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $133.81 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,817,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,359 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.60% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $133,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,671,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $23,022,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.04. 392,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.74. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $69.70 and a 12 month high of $80.45.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

