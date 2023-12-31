Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $136.40 Million Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,079,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,974 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 4.45% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $136,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period.

Shares of FV traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $51.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,350. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0469 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

