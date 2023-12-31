Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,016,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,387 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $152,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after purchasing an additional 183,401 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,316,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,024,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOAT traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.87. The stock had a trading volume of 844,361 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

