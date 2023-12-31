Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,322,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,878 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.93% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $125,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

IUSG stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.10. The stock had a trading volume of 455,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,288. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.72 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

