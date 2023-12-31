Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,092 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $243,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Whelan Financial grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 50,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.64. The company had a trading volume of 703,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,087. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $234.05. The firm has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

