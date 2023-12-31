Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 14,979 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,179,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,979 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.95% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $104,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS NOBL traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.20. 591,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.41 and a 200-day moving average of $91.92.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

