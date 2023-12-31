Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,055,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,273 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.77% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $140,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,460.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 532,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after acquiring an additional 498,456 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,148.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 373,047 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,442,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,357,000 after acquiring an additional 262,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,979,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,526,000 after acquiring an additional 226,814 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.67. 792,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,234. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average of $47.48. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $52.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3421 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

